Evercore ISI Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $320.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.69.

SAM stock opened at $306.40 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

