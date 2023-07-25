Evercore ISI Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $165.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.88.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

