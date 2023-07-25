Everest Group (EG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $11.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Everest Group to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $370.11 on Tuesday. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Group Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

(Get Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.