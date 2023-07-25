Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $3,247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,474 shares of company stock worth $8,795,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,971 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $23,743,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 278.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 841,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

