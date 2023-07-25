Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $153.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,715. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

