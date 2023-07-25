Exponent (EXPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Exponent has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.