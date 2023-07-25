Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

