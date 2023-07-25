Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

