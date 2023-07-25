Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.