Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.