Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

FITB stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

