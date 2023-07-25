Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

