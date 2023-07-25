Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,545 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

SQ opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

