Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

