Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 4,315 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

