Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.