Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

DDOG opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

