Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

NYSE GWW opened at $769.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $471.64 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

