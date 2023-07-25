Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

