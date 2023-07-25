Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

