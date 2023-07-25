Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $166.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
