Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.65.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

