Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,232 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

