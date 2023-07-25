Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $271.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.66.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,571,750 shares of company stock worth $1,024,733,298. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.