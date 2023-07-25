Financial Review: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 29.29% 25.51% 1.51% SB Financial Group 18.68% 9.89% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $3.36 billion 1.47 $1.10 billion $14.25 4.82 SB Financial Group $62.80 million 1.49 $12.52 million $1.72 7.85

This table compares Popular and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Popular and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 3 0 2.75 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Popular pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popular beats SB Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

