FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

