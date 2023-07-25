Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMX opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 77,073 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

