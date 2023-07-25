FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of FTI Consulting worth $50,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

