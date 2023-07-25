FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.

Mullen Group Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

TSE MTL opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.90.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

