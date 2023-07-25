FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.
Mullen Group Trading Down 3.1 %
TSE MTL opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.90.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
