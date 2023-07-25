FY2023 EPS Estimates for SJW Group Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SJW Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.53.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

