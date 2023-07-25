FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vacasa, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,877,321 shares of company stock worth $1,329,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

