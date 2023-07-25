Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $357.21 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

