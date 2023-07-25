Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) PT Lowered to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

