Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4,368.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Generac worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.9 %

Generac stock opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

