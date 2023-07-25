General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.