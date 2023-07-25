General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 275.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,053 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

