Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $157.57 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

