GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.