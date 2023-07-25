Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $537,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,401 over the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.