Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,792.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,450 shares of company stock worth $10,608,401 over the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

