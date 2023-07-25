Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

About Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

