Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GOSS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
