Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $116,116,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.