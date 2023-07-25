Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

