Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 44,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

