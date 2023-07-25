Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head-To-Head Review

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 2.39 $24.36 million $3.96 10.31 Hancock Whitney $1.46 billion 2.55 $524.09 million $6.00 7.21

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $45.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 21.11% 18.44% 1.10% Hancock Whitney 29.92% 15.39% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Orange County Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance. The company provides investment services, which includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fee-based managed accounts, exchange treaded funds, and units investment trusts; annuities including fixed, indexed, and variable annuities; and insurances, such as term, life, disability, and single-premier wealth transfer insurance. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, healthcare banking, government finance, and international banking including foreign exchange, and import and export services; and treasury management services, which includes ACH, wire transfer, and bill pay manager, as well as electronic and cash check deposits. Further, the company provides retirement and custodian accounts, merchant services, payment and virtual card solutions, corporate underwriting services, and private and institutional asset management services including retirement plan and institutional services, and corporate trust. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.