Head-To-Head Comparison: Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altarea SCA and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Altarea SCA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Centerspace 14.40% 4.26% 1.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Altarea SCA and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.3% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altarea SCA and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $264.30 million 3.63 -$13.47 million $2.08 30.81

Altarea SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace.

Summary

Centerspace beats Altarea SCA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

(Get Free Report)

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Receive News & Ratings for Altarea SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altarea SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.