Head to Head Comparison: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) & Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ero Copper and Capstone Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 Capstone Copper 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ero Copper currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Capstone Copper has a consensus target price of C$5.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Capstone Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Copper is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% Capstone Copper N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ero Copper and Capstone Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.76 $101.83 million $0.80 27.38 Capstone Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ero Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Copper.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Capstone Copper on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico. In addition, the company owns interest in the Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile; and a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas. Capstone Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

