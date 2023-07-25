Head-To-Head Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 84.73 -$7.07 million N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $1.77 million 490.27 -$129.87 million ($4.66) -4.32

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aclarion has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -8,058.64% -361.06% -255.59% Viridian Therapeutics -10,419.10% -89.08% -48.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Aclarion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-004, a discovery-stage therapeutic antibody program for rare disease; and VRDN-005 and VRDN-006, a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

