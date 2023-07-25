Head-To-Head Contrast: Citigroup (NYSE:C) vs. California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 10.24% 6.80% 0.52% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 8 6 0 2.33 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $53.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and California International Bank, N.A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.92 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.55 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

Citigroup beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

