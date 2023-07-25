Head-To-Head Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) versus Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Apartment Income REIT and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 64.27% 22.90% 7.87% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.99 $904.43 million $3.36 10.79 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 13.53

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

